India's missing eyes in the sky

A s conflict escalates across West Asia, recent events have highlighted a key lesson in modern warfare: control of the skies begins with control of information. In this rapidly evolving battlespace, where threats emerge with little warning and strike with precision, the advanced ground-based systems are proving increasingly exposed. The conflict’s satellite imagery showed that the US’ Army Navy/Transportable (AN/TPY-2) radar system, crucial to the terminal high altitude area defence (THAAD) missile system, was destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan by an Iranian strike last month. The radar had a crucial role in detecting and tracking incoming ballistic missile threats and its destruction is expected to affect air and missile defence in the region.

After the incident, at the request of Gulf nations, Australia deployed its early-warning aircraft to detect aircraft, drones and missiles. The E-7A Wedgetail, an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft is stationed in the region to provide long-range reconnaissance to help secure airspace. It has been deployed for four weeks initially. The episode underlines a clear shift in modern warfare: while ground-based systems remain critical, it is airborne early warning platforms that are increasingly ensuring continuity of surveillance and real-time control of the battlespace. India’s airborne surveillance capability has expanded gradually, but remains limited in scale. The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates three airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft based on the Russian IL-76 platform and fitted with Israeli Phalcon radar. There’s also a small number of AEW&C aircraft under the indigenous Netra programme fitted with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, which are designed on Brazil-based Embraer EMB-145 aircraft.

Also Read A low-cost drone in wide use While both perform surveillance roles, they differ in scale and capability. AWACS are larger platforms equipped with more powerful radars, typically offering 360-degree coverage, longer detection ranges and the ability to manage complex air operations across vast areas. They function as airborne command centres, capable of coordinating multiple aircraft and missions simultaneously. The AEW&C systems are lighter and more cost-effective, designed for tactical roles with smaller radar coverage (around 240-degree coverage) but offering greater flexibility in deployment. They are better suited to regional surveillance and can be operated more frequently due to low cost and easy maintenance. Both platforms enhance long-range detection, real-time communication and electronic intelligence gathering.

However, their limited numbers continue to constrain India’s ability to maintain persistent, round-the-clock surveillance across a large and complex battlespace, especially in a potential two-front scenario. The challenge is not just about the number of aircraft but also about sustaining continuous surveillance across vast area of airspace that spans two active borders and an extensive coastline. Limited numbers Air Marshal Ravi Kapoor (retired), former Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, highlighted the scale of the gap in operational terms. “Practically, only four aircraft are available at any given time — this is grossly inadequate for continuous surveillance, especially when you consider maintenance cycles and operational commitments.”

He mentioned that the IAF’s requirement must be viewed against vast geography and an evolving threat environment. “For a two-front scenario, India needs at least 20 airborne early warning platforms to ensure seamless and uninterrupted surveillance, as well as effective control of airspace in a dense and dynamic environment,” he added. The gap highlights a serious vulnerability in maintaining continuous surveillance during a conflict situation: “Against nearly 7,000 kilometre (km) of borders (China and India) and approximately 11,000 km of coastline, current numbers are simply not sufficient to meet operational requirements.” India’s indigenous Netra AEW&C programme, inducted in 2017, marked an important step towards building domestic airborne surveillance capability but expansion has remained slow. The IAF is now pursuing additional platforms, including larger AWACS systems based on Airbus aircraft for Netra Mark 2 (Mk2) with a detection range of up to 400-500 km, but the pace of induction continues to raise concerns.

According to a report by Eurasian Times, China operates one of the largest airborne early warning fleets in the region with a total inventory of around 50 AEW&C, including multiple platforms of Kōngjǐng-2000 (KJ-2000), KJ-200 and the more advanced KJ-500 series aircraft. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been operating around 10 AEW&C platforms — more than India — including six Saab 2000 Erieye systems and four Chinese-origin ZDK-03 aircraft. Despite media reports of AWACS hit by the IAF during last year’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan continues to maintain a sizable airborne surveillance capability, underscoring the persistent gap India faces in this domain.

“China and Pakistan together can maintain far more persistent surveillance, giving them a clear advantage in situational awareness and airspace control,” Kapoor noted. Even with satellites and ground-based radars, airborne surveillance systems remain crucial to modern warfare, serving as platforms for real-time detection, coordination and airspace management. These aircraft, which operate at high altitude, detect aircraft, drones and missiles at long ranges without the line-of-sight limitation of ground radars. They function as airborne command centres, guiding fighter aircraft, assigning targets and managing airspace in real time. Kapoor said, “AWACS is not just a radar — it is the nerve centre for controlling airspace in a highly dynamic and congested battlespace, where multiple platforms are operating simultaneously.”

They also play a key role in maritime surveillance and force protection through identification to accurately distinguish friendly assets from hostile ones and coordinate in a way that prevents friendly fire, as seen in Operation Epic Fury, where Kuwaiti air defences mistakenly shot down three US Air Force F-15E fighters. It also aids in intelligence gathering — this function is being performed by US Navy’s carrier-based E-2 Hawkeye in Operation Epic Fury against Iran. “With drones, missiles and aircraft operating in the same volume of airspace, safe and effective airspace control is only possible through AWACS, which provides a clear and real-time air situation picture,” Kapoor explained.

Ground-based radars are important but come with some limitations and cannot provide a complete ‘air situation picture’, especially at low altitudes and in difficult terrain, underscoring the need for airborne systems critical for building a comprehensive view of the situation. Industry experts argue that the role of airborne surveillance is only becoming more critical as the nature of threats continues to evolve. Dr Vivek Lall, chief executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, a US-based drone maker, highlighted the nature of evolving warfare. “In contemporary conflicts, the speed of operations and the proliferation of threats — from hypersonic missiles to swarms of drones — means that even brief gaps in situational awareness can be catastrophic,” he said.

“Airborne early warning systems enable layered defence against multiple threat types. They allow early detection of time-sensitive targets and enable coordination of distributed forces across vast areas, especially in maritime environments.” Uncrewed alternatives However, these platforms remain exposed in contested environments despite their crucial role. “AWACS are high-value assets with large radar signatures and can be detected at ranges beyond 400 km, making them visible targets in a modern battlespace,” Kapoor noted. Their low speed, flying altitude and predictable flight patterns in operational usage make them vulnerable to long-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles. These vulnerabilities have pushed the debate towards unmanned alternatives, but experts remain cautious about their real-world effectiveness. General Atomics has offered India the MQ-9B platform with airborne early warning capabilities, for which flight tests are expected to begin later this year. “Unmanned systems like the MQ-9B deliver huge advantages with their extraordinary endurance, without the need to switch out a human pilot due to fatigue,” Lall said.

However, questions around survivability remain valid as Operation Epic Fury has shown significant losses of MQ-9 Reaper in contested airspace. According to a US-based broadcaster CBS News citing two US officials, a total of 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost in operations against Iran, highlighting the vulnerability of such platforms against advanced air defence systems. Group Captain R K Narang (retired), who now works in Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, a government defence think tank in New Delhi, flagged risks about high-threat environments. “High RCS radar cross section, low-speed drones are relatively easy targets in contested environments where advanced air defence systems are in play,” he said.

He added that India’s operational context makes careful evaluation essential. “Looking at the Iran war, it doesn't appear to be a very promising platform in the current scenario,” he said, adding that it must be evaluated carefully for India’s operational environment. Kapoor, on the other hand, said, “UAVs can certainly augment airborne surveillance, but they cannot replace AWACS, particularly in terms of controlling and managing complex airspace.” He explained that their role remains limited in dense battlespaces. “They lack the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously in a congested environment, which is essential for effective airspace management.”

He underlined how such systems could still be useful when integrated effectively. “The ideal model is integration — UAVs feeding data forward while AWACS remain in depth to control the battlespace,” he explained. Unmanned platforms are best employed as forward sensors within a protected ecosystem rather than standalone solutions. However, from an industry perspective, outlook remains more optimistic. Lall argued that the concept is already technologically feasible. “The exact same capabilities that are currently flying on piloted AWACS aircraft can easily be adapted to an unmanned platform like MQ-9B.” He pointed to ongoing efforts to operationalise such systems. “We are currently working with Saab to pair advanced AEW sensors with the MQ-9B platform and plan to demonstrate this capability later this year.”

“The coverage will be identical, but the real advantage lies in long-range endurance and the ability to operate without concerns of pilot fatigue,” he added. He also highlighted the flexibility of such platforms made to carry a wide variety of payloads. “MQ-9B has a payload capacity of 4,750 pounds (2,155 kg) with nine hard points and integrating ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) or almost any other kind of capability is a very common thing for us,” Lall said. Explaining about the growing role of software in shaping future systems, Lall said, “Software and artificial intelligence have become the backbone that makes these systems effective…enabling real-time analysis, pattern detection and reducing operator workload”. Looking ahead, he outlined a shift in operational thinking.

“The future of airborne ISR is moving towards interconnected systems combining satellites, UAVs and manned aircraft,” he noted, describing a networked surveillance grid rather than reliance on a single platform. Need for self-reliance Amid demands to expand the airborne surveillance capability, the focus is not just on acquiring platforms but on how they are built and sustained. Narang emphasised the need to strengthen domestic capability. “Self-reliance and co-development are critical for long-term security, especially in a geopolitical environment where dependencies can become vulnerabilities.” He warned that reliance on any one country carries certain risks. “Geopolitics has shown that even close partners may not always be reliable, which makes indigenous capability even more important.”

“We must improve inefficiencies in decision-making, testing and certification if we want indigenous programmes to succeed,” Narang noted. An E-2D Hawkeye aircraft prepares to land on the flight deck of the USS Gerald R Ford during Operation Epic Fury. (PHOTO: US CENTCOM) Kapoor said building such systems goes beyond individual components: “An indigenous radar alone is not enough — what matters is how it integrates with the entire mission system, which includes multiple sensors and communication networks.” “The biggest challenge lies in integrating imported components without access to source codes or interface data, which creates delays and technical hurdles,” he explained, emphasising that indigenous efforts must speed up.

Highlighting the growing importance of data-driven operations, Lall noted that modern surveillance systems rely heavily on software. “Software is essential for correlating data from multiple sensors, filtering noise, managing large volumes of information and enabling real-time analysis during missions.” He added that AI has enhanced the operational capability of these platforms through automatic target recognition, pattern detection, predictive analytics and by reducing the workload on operators. But converting these capabilities to an integrated operational network remains a challenge. Kapoor pointed to an operational gap in India’s secure data links. A data link is the secure communication network that allows aircraft, drones and ground systems like radar and command centres to share information in real time, while the waveform — the signal format that defines how data is encoded, transmitted, encrypted and received over radio frequencies — acts as the common language for these systems to communicate.

If different platforms operate on different waveforms, they cannot communicate easily, limiting the effectiveness of even advanced systems. “India bought software-defined radios from Israel to be used as data links, but the waveform is not common across systems, which is why they are unable to communicate seamlessly,” Kapoor said. “India is now developing its own indigenous waveform, and once that commonality is achieved, all systems will be able to talk to each other.” He added that the gap still persists. “As of today, we do not have a highly secure, high-bandwidth data link linking all our airborne and ground systems — work has started, but we still have a long way to go.”

While India is moving ahead with expanding its AEW&C and AWACS fleet, the Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the procurement of six Netra Mk1A upgraded aircraft. However, experts stress that the real challenge lies in timely execution. “The real question is not just numbers, but how to expedite programmes, improve efficiency and remove delays in processes,” Narang said. He said structural reforms could accelerate these efforts. “An empowered team with fast-track approvals and greater participation from industry can significantly accelerate progress.” This gap is no longer a secondary concern as it highlights the core issue where dominance over information defines outcome.