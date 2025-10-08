Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / India's new anti-submarine vessel to strengthen coastal defence

India's new anti-submarine vessel to strengthen coastal defence

India strengthens its coastal defence with the commissioning of INS Androth, a highly agile, indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel

2 min read | Updated On : Oct 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Share
Martand MishraMartand Mishra
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on October 6, 2025. in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (Photo: PIB)

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on October 6, 2025. in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (Photo: PIB)

The Indian Navy has commissioned the second of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Androth, earlier this week at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. INS Androth is designed specifically to detect and neutralise underwater threats operating close to the coast.
 
What is INS Androth?
 
The ship, named after Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, is a new generation of highly agile, compact warships meant to operate in littoral zones, where larger destroyers or frigates may struggle due to shallow depths. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, underlines India’s growing self-reliance in naval manufacturing.
 
It carries both geographical significance and symbolic maritime resonance, reflecting a connection with island territories and coastal frontiers.
 
The ship, with 77 metres in length and 1,500 tonnes in displacement, is fitted with three diesel-powered waterjet propulsion systems. It carries advanced sonar systems, integrated surveillance suites, and state-of-the-art weapons for sub-surface detection and precision strikes.

Also Read

Power arcade: amphibious technology

Power arcade: amphibious technology

 
INS Androth, primarily responsible for tracking and destroying hostile submarines, is also capable of performing secondary tasks such as maritime surveillance, coastal defence, search and rescue, and low-intensity maritime operations.
 
India has already fielded advanced systems such as the Boeing P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, Kamorta-class corvettes, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters to protect its maritime boundaries, all equipped for anti-submarine warfare.
 
INS Androth complements these platforms by filling the near-shore operational gap, guarding more than 11,000 km of coastline and acting as the Navy’s first line of defence against underwater threats approaching Indian shores.
 
The vessel was formally commissioned in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.
 

Written By

Martand Mishra

Martand MishraMartand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

In this article :

Indian Navy defence purchase
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon