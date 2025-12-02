India to procure more Israeli Heron Mk II UAVs under emergency provisions

I ndia is procuring additional advanced satellite-linked Heron Mark II unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Israel under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor to enhance the country’s unmanned capabilities, sources in the Israeli defence industry said. According to current guidelines, emergency procurement allows the armed forces to directly procure complete weapon systems up to ₹300 crore rather than going through the long regular procurement process.

“Following Operation Sindoor, all three services have opted for the Heron Mk II under emergency procurement,” a source confirmed, declining to disclose the exact number of units involved.

The armed forces’ positive operational experience with the Heron Mk II during the exercise has prompted the acquisition, with the platform’s proven capabilities seen as critical for persistent surveillance in forward locations.