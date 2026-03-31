Indian Navy gets triple boost with delivery of three indigenous vessels

I ndia’s push towards maritime self-reliance and modernisation got a significant boost with the delivery of three frontline vessels - stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, survey vessel INS Sanshodhak and anti-submarine warfare craft INS Agray. These three ships were built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata and handed over to the Indian Navy on Monday. The simultaneous induction reflects the scale of India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem. All three vessels feature high domestic content and were built under different naval projects promoting self-reliance, each catering to distinct operational requirements- blue-water combat, hydrographic survey and coastal anti-submarine warfare. Project 17A stealth frigate

INS Dunagiri, the fifth ship under the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) programme and the second of its class built at GRSE, marks a leap in the Navy’s surface combat capabilities. It is named after the former INS Dunagiri, a Leander-class frigate commissioned in 1977 that served for about 33 years. Also Read Recent global conflicts reaffirm need for strong Navy: Vice Admiral Sobti It is designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau as a multi-mission platform equipped to handle air, surface and sub-surface threats, featuring advanced stealth, survivability and high levels of automation. It is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system, with a suite of weapons and sensors, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the medium range surface-to-air missile air defence system, multi-function surveillance and threat alert radar, torpedoes, rocket launchers and close-in weapon systems.

With around 75 per cent indigenous content, the frigate is the fifth Project 17A vessel delivered to the Navy in the past 16 months. Its construction timeline was compressed to 80 months from the earlier 93, highlighting experience gains in both technological capability and industrial efficiency. Survey Vessel (Large) programme INS Sanshodhak, the fourth and final vessel under the Survey Vessel (Large) programme, increases the navy's hydrographic and oceanographic capabilities, essential for both military and civilian maritime operations. The ship has a displacement of about 3,400 tonnes, measures 110 metres in length, and has a top speed exceeding 18 knots. It is equipped with advanced hydrographic systems, including autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, digital side scan sonar, differential global positioning system and integrated data processing tools.

These enable detailed mapping of seabeds, navigation channels and coastal approaches, along with the collection of oceanographic and geophysical data. With over 80 per cent indigenous content by cost, it highlights India’s capabilities in specialised, data-centric naval platforms. The keel of the vessel was laid down in June 2022, launched in June 2023 and delivered after extensive harbour and sea trials. Anti-submarine vessel INS Agray is the fourth of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft designed to address underwater threats in coastal and shallow waters. It is among the largest Indian naval vessels propelled by waterjets and measures 77 metres in length, enhancing manoeuvrability in littoral environments.