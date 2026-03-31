Recent global conflicts reaffirm need for strong Navy: Vice Admiral Sobti

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Tuesday said the recent global developments reaffirm the need for a strong navy and with rising strategic competitions and conflicts, the Indian Navy remains the prime manifestation of the country's maritime power.

He was addressing a gathering during the launch of the first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) built by Goa Shipyard Limited in Vasco.

"India's identity as a maritime nation is defined by its geography and history. With a vast coastline, numerous land territories, both in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and an Exclusive Economic Zone, our maritime domain is both a source of responsibility and of opportunities," Vice Admiral Sobti said, after launching the vessel.

The seas around us carry the lifeline of trade, energy and connectivity, he pointed out.

"Safeguarding these interests requires a capable, responsive and forward-looking navy. Indian Navy's role in shaping the geopolitical environment in the Indian Ocean region and beyond continues to grow more prominent," he added.

Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Vice Admiral Sobti said the recent global developments reaffirm the need for a strong navy.

"With rising strategic competitions and conflicts, the Indian Navy continues to remain the prime manifestation of India's maritime power and an important instrument for diplomacy and regional stability," he said.

As global powers endeavour to assert themselves in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy needs to retain the stature of a preferred security partner against the maritime threat and first responder, "so that we can ensure maritime security in this region and prevent inimical forces from establishing their presence here," he stressed.

Vice Admiral Sobti said the induction of platforms such as NGOPVs is an important step in ensuring that we remain prepared to meet the present and emerging challenges.

The launch of the lead ship of a new class of warship is indeed a landmark moment, he stated.

"It represents the culmination of a vision, exhaustive design and dedicated efforts and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our maritime capability," he noted.

Shipbuilding of this nature requires precision, coordination and sustained commitment, Vice Admiral Sobti said.

"This is not merely a launch but laying the foundation stone for a new generation of platforms that will serve the Indian Navy in the many years to come," he added.

The ship measures 113 metres in length and 14.6 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 2,600 tonnes. It has an endurance of 8,500 nautical miles and will be commanded by an officer leading a crew of 19 officers and 130 sailors.