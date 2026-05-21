Israel launches campaign to kill or capture all Oct 7 attackers: Report

T he country has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects Israel has launched a campaign to track down every person believed to have participated in the Hamas-led attack on the country on October 7, 2023. It will deploy advanced surveillance tools, intelligence networks and targeted military operations for identification, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report said Israeli intelligence agencies and military units have compiled extensive lists of individuals allegedly involved in the attacks that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw nearly 250 hostages taken into Gaza. The effort reportedly includes not only Hamas commanders but also lower-level participants and alleged supporters.

According to the report, the operation is being coordinated through a special task force called “NILI,” which is named after a Hebrew phrase translating to “The eternal one of Israel will not lie.” Israeli officials quoted in the report described the mission as a long-term campaign aimed at ensuring that everyone connected to the attacks is either killed or captured. WSJ reported that Israel has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects. Some operations have reportedly extended beyond Gaza into Lebanon and other countries where Hamas-linked operatives are believed to operate.

Also Read Israel, Lebanon agree to 45-day extension of ceasefire after US talks An Israeli security official quoted in the report said the country intends to pursue attackers “for years if necessary,” drawing comparisons to earlier Israeli intelligence campaigns against militants involved in attacks on Israelis abroad. The report comes amid continuing tensions between Israel and Gaza despite ceasefire efforts by the latter. The operations targeting senior Hamas leaders have continued in recent weeks. According to a report by Reuters, Israel recently killed Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza, with Israeli officials describing him as one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attacks. However, the campaign has also drawn criticism from human rights groups and legal experts, who questioned the legality of the targeted killings outside active battle zones and warned that such operations could further escalate the tensions in the region.