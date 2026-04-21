Japan ends ban on lethal arms exports as security pressures mount: Report

J apan on Tuesday lifted its ban on lethal arms exports for the first time since the World War II, allowing defence companies to export missiles, aircraft, and ships in a significant departure from its pacifist stance, the Financial Times reported.

Under its previous policy, Japan limited defence exports to select non-lethal equipment, such as systems used in search-and-rescue or minesweeping operations.

The policy shift is intended to position Japan as a manufacturing power in the global arms market and comes in response to what it describes as the “most severe” security environment since the World War II, driven largely by a more assertive China and the nuclear threat from North Korea.