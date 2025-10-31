L&T, General Atomics partner to build drones for Indian armed forces

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and United States-based defence firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) announced a strategic partnership on Friday to produce advanced medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Indian armed forces.

GA-ASI, which manufactures the MQ-9 Reaper, will provide critical technology transfers for manufacturing these UAVs with L&T in accordance with the government’s indigenous content requirements.

L&T will participate in the Ministry of Defence’s 87 MALE UAVs programme as the prime bidder along with GA-ASI as the technology partner, according to a media statement.

The programme is said to have been expedited since the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s indigenous programme for MALE-class UAVs failed to meet critical military performance requirements for altitude and endurance.