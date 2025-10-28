Maritime security in Indo-Pacific becoming 'dynaxic': Admiral Tripathi

C hief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said that maritime security in the Indo-Pacific was becoming increasingly “dynaxic” – a blend of both dynamic and complex.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue at the Manekshaw Centre here, he urged regional partners to adopt a cooperative and holistic approach to safeguard peace and prosperity across the oceans.

“In today's turbulent era, maritime security can no longer be seen through the narrow prism of threat containment,” Admiral Tripathi said, describing the Indo-Pacific as a region where the “seas are seeing a surge in activities that blur the lines between competition, crime and conflict.”