News in brief: West Asia

News in brief: West Asia

The latest defence developments in Western Asia

3 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Jaisal Kaur
Representational image of a drone (Photo: US Central Command)

Saudi Arabia conducts largest anti-drone drill In a bid to enhance deterrence against drone threats, the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia conducted West Asia’s largest live-fire counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) exercise named Red Sands  in northeastern Saudi Arabia in September, during the visit of the commander of the US Central Command.Featuring over 300 personnel and 20 C-UASs, the exercise also displayed linking of advanced radar and sensors like the Signal Hunter, a passive radio frequency-sensing and geolocation device, and the Buffer Passive Acoustic Detection System, to swiftly combat aerial threats.  It also displayed integrated command and control systems, shooters

Jaisal Kaur

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

In this article :

US-Saudi Drones UAV
