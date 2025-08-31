Old war, new plan: Experts take on unconventional combat policy

As India strengthens its defence capabilities with AI and frontier technology, the armed forces face a rapidly evolving landscape of information warfare, cyber threats, and autonomous combat systems
Representational image (Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty)
The Indian Army used information warfare during Operation Sindoor. Its effort was recently acknowledged by the government. This unit of the army, formally called the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communications since 2020, started as a publicity cell in 1985, and was known by other names between 1994 and 2004. By many accounts, while India demonstrated its military capability in the conflict over May 7-10, it lost the perception battle to Pakistan, a smaller adversary, at least initially. Chinese-assisted information warfare that Pakistan used showed better results for that country among the international news audience. India is infusing frontier
First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
In this article :