Pak, Saudi Arabia sign NATO-style defence pact after Israeli strike on Doha

S audi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a mutual defence agreement that strengthens a decades-long security partnership and prompted India to say it’s “committed to protecting its national interests”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the pact on Wednesday, days after Israeli strikes on Qatar’s capital. The pact will “enhance joint deterrence against any aggression” and enhance cooperation in the defence and security sector, the Saudi press agency reported.

It consolidates a years-long security alliance between the two nations and comes at a time when national governments in West Asia increasingly worry that the United States cannot be relied upon as their long-term security guarantor after the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9.