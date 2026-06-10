Precision supremacy

F rom long-range missiles and guided munitions to low-cost uncrewed combat attack system (LUCAS), the West Asia conflict has seen a range of weapons being used in active combat for the first time. Among them is the precision strike missile (PrSM), a surface-to-surface precision strike weapon, developed by United States (US)-based Lockheed Martin for the US Army to replace the ageing Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). It is designed for modern warfare, with the ability to strike targets at long range without giving the enemy enough time to react. It uses an inertial navigation system (INS) combined with the global positioning system (GPS) for guidance. While INS helps the missile to track its position, speed and direction internally during flight, GPS provides satellite-based updates to improve accuracy.

The missile can be launched from the M142 high mobility artillery rocket system and M270 multiple launch rocket system. According to the US Army, the missile can strike command centres, air defence systems, fortified bunkers, radar installations and logistics hubs deep inside the enemy territory. It has a range of about 500 kilometres (km), with future variants expected to reach 1,000 km. It can carry two missiles per pod, unlike the older ATACMS system, which carried one missile per launch pod, increasing strike capacity and battlefield advantage. It complements an open systems architecture, allowing easier upgrades and integration of new technologies over time.

Also Read Crises are reshaping the strategic space The “shoot-and-scoot” capability enables launch platforms to quickly relocate after firing to avoid enemy counterstrikes. It uses insensitive munitions payloads, which are specially designed explosives and propellants that are less likely to accidentally detonate due to heat or sudden shock. In March, the company announced a new agreement with the US Department of War, under which it will quadruple the production of the missile likely to meet the demand in the Iran war. It had signed a $4.94-billion contract last year with the department. The reported use of PrSM by the US during the West Asia conflict has drawn significant attention because it marks one of the first known operational use of the missile in an active combat environment. Analysts view such deployments important for battlefield validation as it allows armed forces to assess weapon performance under real operational conditions.