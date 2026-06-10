Precision supremacy
Precision strike missile is a surface-to-surface missile with a range of about 500 kilometres with inertial navigation system and gps guidance
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A Lockheed Martin-built HIMARS fires the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) during a US Army flight test in 2019 (Photo: Lockheed Martin)
The missile can be launched from the M142 high mobility artillery rocket system and M270 multiple launch rocket system. According to the US Army, the missile can strike command centres, air defence systems, fortified bunkers, radar installations and logistics hubs deep inside the enemy territory.
It has a range of about 500 kilometres (km), with future variants expected to reach 1,000 km. It can carry two missiles per pod, unlike the older ATACMS system, which carried one missile per launch pod, increasing strike capacity and battlefield advantage. It complements an open systems architecture, allowing easier upgrades and integration of new technologies over time.
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The “shoot-and-scoot” capability enables launch platforms to quickly relocate after firing to avoid enemy counterstrikes. It uses insensitive munitions payloads, which are specially designed explosives and propellants that are less likely to accidentally detonate due to heat or sudden shock.
In March, the company announced a new agreement with the US Department of War, under which it will quadruple the production of the missile likely to meet the demand in the Iran war. It had signed a $4.94-billion contract last year with the department.
The reported use of PrSM by the US during the West Asia conflict has drawn significant attention because it marks one of the first known operational use of the missile in an active combat environment. Analysts view such deployments important for battlefield validation as it allows armed forces to assess weapon performance under real operational conditions.
Major General Rajan Kochhar (retired), Indian Army, and a defence analyst, said the missile reflects the changing nature of modern warfare. “The evolution of warfare is closely linked to what adversaries are developing. The precision strike missile is essentially part of the US’ response to the growing investments by Russia and China in long-range precision strike systems, layered air defence networks and anti-access strategies,” he said.
He added that the missile has been designed to improve range and lethality while integrating into network-centric warfare systems involving satellites, drones, swarms and real-time targeting networks.Kochhar said the future versions may include anti-ship capabilities and extended range.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:25 AM IST
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