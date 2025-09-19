Satellite image reveals China's uncrewed CAV with 137-feet wing span

C hina is strategically investing and expanding its fleet of stealth drone programs, capable of long-range reconnaissance and attack missions, a recent satellite imagery suggests. In mid-August, US Earth imaging company Planet Labs spotted a large, never-seen-before flying drone parked at the Malan test base in Xinjiang, China. The satellite image shows the drone positioned at the end of the runway, featuring a “cranked kite” planform and jet-powered with a wingspan of around 137 feet, with a single air intake from the fuselage section and a matching exhaust at the rear, according to TheWarZone, a US-based defence news site reported.

The drone draws similarity with the Caihong-7 (CH-7, meaning Rainbow-7), a high-altitude unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) spanning 10 meters with a maximum take-off weight of 10,000 kilograms and a maximum speed of 926 km/h and endurance of up to 15 hours. The UCAV is a clone of the US-made Northrop Grumman X-47B UCAV and was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China’s state-owned manufacturer of spacecrafts and launch vehicles. Although the new plane is based on the CH-7’s flying wing configuration, experts point out improvements like a longer and wider forward fuselage, modified wingtip and some changes in trailing edge sweep, as reported by TheWarZone.