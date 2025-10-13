Satellite imagery shows China's UCAVs nearing operational status

Recent satellite imagery has revealed multiple GJ-11 Sharp Sword stealth flying-wing unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) deployed for several weeks between August and early September at Shigatse Air Base — a dual-use military and civilian airport in western China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, according to a report in The War Zone. The extended deployment suggests the GJ-11 may have entered an advanced testing phase or reached a semi-operational capability. The Sharp Sword stands as a prominent example of China’s expanding investment in stealthy flying-wing drones, contrasting sharply with the US military’s apparent reluctance to field such designs publicly. Images from Planet Labs’ archives show at least three GJ-11 drones stationed at Shigatse from August 6 to September 5, according to the report published on October 10.

The aircraft, which has been under development for over a decade, is believed to be designed for deep-penetration air-to-ground strikes and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Analysts also suggest it could perform air-to-air or electronic warfare roles. Two of the UCAVs observed in the imagery feature the standard grey paint used on most Chinese military aircraft, while another was partially covered with a reddish-brown protective shroud. A separate Planet Labs image from September 10 shows Flanker-series fighters at the same base, similarly draped in protective coverings. Also Read IndiGo to start direct flights from Delhi to China's Guangzhou from Nov 10 Strategic importance of Shigatse Air Base Despite its remote setting, Shigatse Air Base occupies a strategically critical position, roughly 90 miles northeast of India’s Sikkim border, one of the several contested zones that have seen periodic skirmishes. In recent years, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has significantly expanded its airpower projection capabilities across the Tibet and Xinjiang regions.

Shigatse features one of the world’s longest runways — approximately 16,400 feet (5,000 meters) — alongside a 9,840-foot (3,000-meter) auxiliary strip built in 2017 with seven large aircraft stands. Since then, the base has undergone continuous upgrades, including an expanded military apron and new hangars to support increased operational activity. The base hosts a steady PLA Air Force presence, including Flanker-type and J-10 fighters, as well as airborne early warning aircraft and helicopters. It also serves as a key hub for Chinese drone operations, with platforms from the CASC Rainbow series and the WZ-7 Soaring Dragon reconnaissance UAV operating regularly from the site. The WZ-7, which was first documented at Shigatse, continues to monitor India’s border region.

The recent presence of GJ-11 drones at Shigatse strongly suggests the PLA is conducting field-level operational tests. Previously, Sharp Swords were primarily observed at test centres such as the Malan base in Xinjiang, where they have flown daily missions for over a year. Mockups have also appeared at naval testing facilities and military parades, highlighting the type’s growing prominence. Operating from Shigatse provides an opportunity to evaluate the GJ-11’s performance in real-world conditions, refine operational tactics, and test coordination with manned aircraft. The base’s high altitude — around 12,410 feet (3,782 meters) — offers a challenging test environment close to active border zones. Deploying several UCAVs together would also allow the PLA to assess cooperative missions and human-machine teaming concepts. The GJ-11 is expected to work alongside the J-20 stealth fighter, particularly its two-seat variant, which is believed to serve as a potential drone controller platform.

GJ-11’s first flight in 2013 The GJ-11 first flew in 2013 in an early configuration before a more refined, low-observable version was unveiled during the 2019 National Day parade in Beijing. Development efforts have since expanded to include a navalised variant reportedly designated GJ-11H, GJ-11J, or GJ-21, capable of operating from aircraft carriers and amphibious ships. Evidence gathered over the past year indicates the programme’s pace is accelerating, suggesting the drone is approaching full operational readiness. The Sharp Sword forms part of a broader Chinese effort to develop a range of stealth flying-wing UAVs for both strike and ISR missions. Multiple new designs have surfaced in 2025 alone, including two large variants identified at Malan Air Base. These developments underscore China’s rapid progress in next-generation aerial platforms — an area where the US, despite decades of research, currently shows no active operational counterpart.