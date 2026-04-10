Striking at light speed

T he world is entering a time where the ever-changing nature of warfare is shaped not just by large platforms, but significantly by small, low-cost systems deployed in large numbers. The West Asia conflict has shown how a barrage of drones is being used to target high-value military and strategic assets, redefining both attack and defence on the battlefield. However, the cost of handling such aerial threats is huge, as missile interceptors are expensive and limited in number, resulting in countries looking for cost-effective and sustainable alternatives. The development of directed-energy weapons (DEWs), an advanced military system that uses electromagnetic energy — high-energy lasers or microwaves — to destroy, damage or disable targets at the speed of light, is one such effective option. Unlike missiles, DEWs offer fast engagement, attack and a significantly lower cost per shot.

Their ability to counter multiple low-cost aerial threats without exhausting munitions makes them an addition to modern air defence systems. In over the last decade, both the nature of threats and technological maturity have evolved, with the induction of cheap drones, swarm attacks and precision-guided munitions, highlighting a demand for cost-effective, rapid-response air defence systems. Also Read Trump floats seizing Iran oil as he weighs expanding US energy dominance Technological advancements in solid-state lasers, power generation, thermal management and tracking systems have made DEWs far more compact and deployable. India has taken a significant step in the field, with successful trials of indigenously developed laser systems by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in April last year.

It demonstrated the Mark-II A(MK-II A) DEW, which can shoot down fixed-wing and swarm drones using a high-energy 30-kilowatt (kW) laser beam. The DRDO is also developing DURGA (directionally unrestricted ray-gun array) Mk II, an advanced 100 kW laser-based DEW for deployment on land, sea and air platforms. “A system like DURGA actually sits at the intersection of air defence, electronic warfare and precision targeting. It will not replace missiles because its range is limited. So, I would classify it as a tactical air defence weapon rather than a strategic one,” Major General Rajan Kochhar (retired) said.

He added that its role is not standalone, but part of a large architecture built in layers, from legacy gun systems to modern missile platforms. “With the induction of this system, we are essentially adding another layer to our already existing layered air defence architecture,” Kochhar stated. At the core of these systems lies a simple principle, though the execution is complex. Associate Professor Dr Supradeepa V R, who works on high-power fibre lasers at the Indian Institute of Science, said, “The basic principle is similar to industrial laser cutting. You focus a high-energy laser onto a target, the material absorbs that energy, heats up, melts and eventually gets damaged.”

“The key difference between industrial lasers and weapon-class lasers is primarily power, and secondly, beam quality. If you go from 1 kW to something like 50kW, then even with losses over distance, enough power reaches the target to cause damage,” he added. He said that unlike lab tests where targets remain fixed, they move very fast in a battlefield. So, you don’t have much time to interact with them, Supradeepa noted. A paper by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, a New-Delhi based think tank under the defence ministry, explained the working of a DEW. The electrical energy is supplied to an active medium, such as a crystal or fibre, which generates photons or light particles. This energy excites the medium, leading to a release of photons. These photons then reflect back and forth between mirrors inside an optical cavity, where they multiply rapidly in a cascading effect, increasing their intensity.

A portion of this concentrated light escapes through a mirror, forming a narrow and powerful beam. This beam is then directed at a target, where the high energy can cut through material, damage components or even ignite it, depending on the intensity and duration of the exposure. Kochhar said that once a target is detected through radar or onboard electro-optic systems, the laser DEW engages it at the speed of light. It directs a high-energy beam to burn sensors, weaken structural components or detonate the payload. This becomes critical in the case of drone swarms, which are reshaping battlefield dynamics.

“They offer speed-of-light engagement, precision targeting and no reload delay. It’s like pressing a trigger and firing instantly,” Kochhar said. Cost is where laser weapons offer a clear advantage. “Because each shot only costs the price of electricity roughly around one dollar, they are a very low-cost options to thin out drone swarms,” Kochhar noted. Supradeepa explained, “In practical terms, that translates to a few hundred rupees per engagement, which is negligible compared to conventional weapons. Most of the cost is not in operation, but in capital expenditure, maintenance, and manpower.” Despite the advantage, both experts underlined that these systems come with limits. “The first limitation is the atmospheric challenge as dust, fog and humidity degrade performance because these are line-of-sight systems,” Kochhar said, pointing to range and power constraints that current systems operate within a limited scope.

Supradeepa said that scaling power itself is a challenge. “From a single fibre laser module, you typically get only 2 kWs to 5kWs, which is insufficient for weapon applications. So, what you do is combine multiple such lasers to reach higher power,” he said. This process, known as beam combining, allows systems to reach usable levels of output. However, even this approach has limits in range and control. “This method works well for shorter ranges, around 3 to 5 kilometres (km), because beyond that it becomes harder to ensure all beams converge at the same spot,” he added. For longer distances, more advanced combining techniques are required to maintain accuracy.

Operational deployment also brings its own set of challenges. “These systems cannot remain static. The moment you fire from a fixed position, you risk being detected and targeted. So, they operate on the principle of ‘fire and scoot’,” Kochhar explained. This makes mobility and coordination central to their use in combat. Experts emphasised that training must keep pace with technological advancements, as operating such systems demands a strong understanding of electronics, software and targeting systems. Supradeepa highlighted that building such systems requires a multi-layered system — optical, electrical, mechanical and control — all integrated together. Beyond the laser itself, radar tracking, beam control and cooling systems play an equally important role.

The development cycle, both experts noted, is long and iterative. India, with work for DURGA underway, is catching up with other developed countries. “The United States, China, Russia and Israel are ahead of India. We have entered this space relatively late,” Kochhar noted. The focus is on increasing both the power and range of these systems, so they can be used more effectively in real combat situations. The development of laser systems is moving towards 100 to 300 kW range, which can engage targets at 20 to 30 km. There is also a need to build much higher power systems — up to 1,000 kW — to deal with advanced threats.