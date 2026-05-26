Trump asks Arab nations to join Abraham Accords amid fresh strikes on Iran

F resh strikes by the United States (US) in southern Iran added to tensions in West Asia, even as President Donald Trump pushed for a broader regional deal linking any future Iran agreement to an expansion of the Abraham Accords, according to several media reports.

According to reports by The New York Times and The Times of Israel, Trump on Monday said that countries participating in a future regional arrangement involving Iran should also join the Abraham Accords, the US-backed agreement between Israel and several Arab states launched in 2020.

The remarks came as the US military carried out what it described as “self-defence strikes” near Bandar Abbas and other areas in southern Iran, targeting missile-launch sites and boats allegedly attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the action was aimed at protecting US forces during the ongoing ceasefire period. The development has raised concerns about the fragility of the current ceasefire efforts.