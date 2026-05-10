Undersea drones

T he war in West Asia has once again brought to the fore dangers posed by sea mines- a cheap, discreet and destructive option that holds the power to choke critical waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, through which the world’s nearly a fifth of oil passes. Hidden underwater, these stealth weapons can cripple naval vessels. To locate and neutralise them is another challenge as their location keeps changing due to the tides, creating fear among seafarers. To counter such threats, autonomous systems such as man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (MP-AUVs) are being developed as a practical and low-risk solution. The United States (US)-Israel war against Iran has put the focus back on the importance of this World War II–era weapon. The US, despite its advanced naval power, has faced constraints after decommissioning several minesweeping platforms from the Gulf last year, with reports now indicating that a number of assets are being repositioned from Japan to the region to manage these threats.

Even as major navies across the world struggle with limited dedicated mine countermeasure capabilities, India too is not immune to such threats. The Indian Navy currently lacks dedicated minesweepers, relying instead on alternative and evolving solutions where the gap is evident. Also Read Continuous at-sea deterrence The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new generation of MP-AUVs through its Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam. These systems are equipped with side-scan sonar and underwater cameras for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects, according to the Ministry of Defence. It noted that deep learning–based algorithms enable autonomous identification, reducing operator workload and mission time, while acoustic communication systems allow data exchange between multiple AUVs during operations, highlighting the operational urgency of such systems at sea.

“Mines are a very effective means of undersea warfare, especially in restricted sea spaces. If you want to deny access to an area, mining is one of the simplest ways to do it,” said Commodore Anil Jai Singh (retired), vice-president, Indian Maritime Foundation. Singh highlighted that while the mine is not a “glamorous weapon” but it is definitely a cost-effective one. “It can cause significant damage to large ships at a fraction of the cost,” he added. He noted that modern mines have evolved far beyond their previous versions. “Modern naval mines are far more sophisticated as you can programme them for ship count, type and timing. They are no longer just contact explosives like in World War II,” Singh said.

The geopolitical implications are equally serious. “You cannot have a tanker hitting a mine in the Strait of Hormuz. It would not just be a security issue, but a major environmental disaster,” Singh said. While the use of mines continues to raise legal concerns, their tactical relevance remains intact. “Mine warfare is not new, it has been around for decades. But in confined waters like straits, it remains extremely effective even today,” Singh said, adding that it gives you the best value for money in such environments. The growing reliance on autonomous systems is not limited to India. The US and Chinese navies are investing heavily in large and extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles to enhance mine countermeasure and surveillance capabilities. These platforms are designed to operate for extended durations, reduce risk to personnel and increase operational reach.

Industry experts highlighted that this shift is both necessary and inevitable. “Autonomous mine countermeasure systems are becoming critical, especially as traditional minesweeping fleets are limited and old, increasing operational risks,” a subject matter expert working in the field said on the condition of anonymity. The expert highlighted the role of key technologies in enabling these systems. “Technologies like side-scan sonar, underwater imaging and AI-based classification are making unmanned systems more effective in detecting and identifying mines and alike objects underwater with higher accuracy,” the expert said. However, challenges remain, particularly in underwater communication. “Acoustic communication has improved over time but bandwidth and latency limitations could be a concern. Real-time coordination is possible to an extent, but it is not seamless like surface or aerial systems,” the expert said.

The expert said that artificial intelligence (AI) is proving very useful in reducing decision-making time. “AI helps in reducing false positives by distinguishing between actual threats and seabed clutter, but it still requires validation and human oversight in critical missions.” The idea of fully autonomous swarms operating independently is still evolving. “Swarm concepts are being tested but complete autonomy without human control is still some distance away. Most operations remain supervised,” the expert explained. In operational terms, the benefits of these evolving technologies are making these MP-AUVs an excellent choice, reducing human risk in critical and exhaustive missions. “Navies are now trying to take the man out of the loop, especially in mine countermeasure operations. That is where autonomous systems come in,” Singh said.

He added that instead of sending a crewed minesweeper into danger, ships can deploy AUVs that detect mines using sonar and sensors. And once a threat is identified, neutralisation becomes easier and controlled. “Once a mine is detected, smaller unmanned systems can be sent to neutralise it. These systems are expendable and reduce risk to personnel,” Singh said. The use of such systems in critical missions such as mine clearing and laying marks a shift in doctrine, with evolving technology proving to be safe and useful. “The shift is clear, from dedicated minesweepers entering minefields to stand-off platforms deploying autonomous systems to do the job,” Singh said, adding that not just the DRDO, but every navy in the world is moving in this direction.

Experts also cautioned that these systems are still developing and need continuous support. “Development is one thing but operational deployment requires extensive trials and validation,” Singh said, adding that communication between AUVs and ships is possible, but the extent of autonomy and coordination is still evolving. Expressing caution on fully autonomous operations, Singh said, “I don’t see AUVs independently coordinating missions without human control yet, they will still need direction from a central platform.” Despite current challenges, the broader direction is clear, mine countermeasures are moving toward use of autonomous systems. The portability and quick deployment of such systems are among the key advantages driving their adoption.

“Portability allows quick deployment from a range of platforms, reducing the need for specialised vessels,” the industry expert said. “This improves response time in high-risk scenarios.” The expert added that such systems are particularly useful in complex environments. “In shallow waters or contested sea lanes, sensors, side scan sonar integrated with AI systems can help improve detection rates, though environmental conditions can impact performance a bit.” Apart from mine warfare, unmanned systems are also changing broader naval operations. “Unmanned underwater systems will be a major force multiplier as they will not replace manned platforms but will augment their capabilities,” Singh said.

“They are especially useful in taking humans out of high-risk environments and freeing up high-value assets like submarines,” he said, adding that submarines are critical systems which shouldn’t be exposed for such operations and can be useful for other crucial tasks, while the unmanned systems can undertake these operations. India has made some progress but faces structural challenges on an industrial level. “The Indian Navy has achieved remarkable levels of indigenisation, with most ships now being built in India with 70–80 per cent indigenous content,” Singh said. Stressing the need for stronger industry participation, he said, “Industry participation in research and development is limited not by intent, but by uncertainty of returns on investment.”