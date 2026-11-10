Weapon profile: satellite smart anti-airfield weapon

T he Ministry of Defence signed a ₹810.79 crore contract with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited in September to deliver 160 satellite smart anti-airfield weapons (SAT-SAAW) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the precision-guided air-to-ground glide bomb is designed to strike fixed enemy airfield infrastructure from stand-off distances, allowing fighter jets to engage targets without entering the enemy’s airspace. The original smart anti-airfield weapon was tested in both satellite-navigation and electro-optical seeker configurations, the latter using infrared imaging technology. SAT-SAAW is the satellite-guided production variant. The latest procurement also targets localisation of key components, including the inertial measurement unit and long-impact-delay fuse.

It can hit fixed installations such as runways, taxi tracks, radars, aircraft shelters and other airfield infrastructure, which could disrupt aircraft operations, sorties and force an adversary to divert resources towards repairs. Also Read 'For the IAF, jointness has never been a new idea' It weighs about 125 kilograms (kg) and measures about 1.85 metres in length. It has a reported range of up to 90-100 kilometres, depending on the altitude and speed of the launching aircraft at release. Unlike a powered cruise missile, a glide bomb uses its launch aircraft’s energy and aerodynamic lift to travel towards its target. SAT-SAAW combines an onboard inertial navigation system with satellite updates, including global positioning system (GPS) and India’s own Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), to strike with high precision. Its accuracy is believed to be less than seven metres and works in all-weather conditions. The weapon has undergone trials from different aircraft and is compatible with IAF’s fighter jets like Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30 MKI.

The IAF reportedly used a similar style of glide bomb — Israeli SPICE-2000 — during the 2019 Balakot air strikes. Similar to SAT-SAAW, it also enables precision strikes at stand-off distances, but uses a much heavier 907.18 kg bomb and different guidance options. Air Marshal Surat Singh (retired), former air officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Air Command, said that it provides IAF planners with more options for matching weapons to specific target roles. “Adding satellite navigation to this and especially with our own NavIC is a very good option as the GPS can be jammed,” Singh said. He said that the weapon’s relatively light weight limits its effectiveness against deeply buried or heavily fortified structures, but is still useful for other targets on airfields, including fuel tanks, buildings, vehicles, communication centres, radars and antennas.