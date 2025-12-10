Why 2026 matters

A t this year’s edition of the combined commanders’ conference, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan urged the armed forces to treat military reform as “a continuous, institutional process”. The expectation for reform was not created overnight. The last few years have seen a steady convergence of pressure from China's military infrastructure, disruptive technologies that have changed the nature of war, and a recognition that India's command structure needs to evolve in keeping with the times. At the heart of India’s defence reforms lies a simple question: can the armed forces transition from a platform-centric structure to a genuinely integrated