Women in uniform: breaking barriers, marching forward

O n September 6, the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, established after the China-India war of 1962, saw another batch of freshly minted cadets earn their pips. Among the 155 officer cadets commissioned into the Indian Army were 25 women. During their graduation parade at the Parameswaran Drill Square, they marched on a trail blazed by an army of women before them — those who had not only donned the olive green but had also fought for women’s right to permanent commission rather than a short-service stint capped at 14 years. Their right to wear the uniform for as long as