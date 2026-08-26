Culinary sanctuaries: How technology, customisation are reshaping kitchens

D elhi-based Sahil Sambhi, founder of Sahil Sambhi Brands, finds himself at home in the kitchen. The busy restaurateur spends hours there, often also researching the best kitchen equipment for his pan-India, award-winning restaurants, which include Japonico, Latango, Vietnom, the more recent Nadoo, which will also have a London address this November, and Yyaki, India’s first duck bar that just opened in Gurugram. The kitchen, he says, is where form and functionality get braided through luxury. His personal kitchen at home is luxurious and equipped with the latest technology, while also having an elegant design aesthetic. “It is the place where