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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Culinary sanctuaries: How technology, customisation are reshaping kitchens

Culinary sanctuaries: How technology, customisation are reshaping kitchens

The kitchen is undergoing a quiet revolution driven by invisible technology and hyper-customisation, finds Abhilasha Ojha

kitchen

A minimalist kitchen with a chimney that could pass off as a sculpture. Photo: Courtesy Vasarte

4 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST
Abhilasha Ojha

Abhilasha Ojha

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Delhi-based Sahil Sambhi, founder of Sahil Sambhi Brands, finds himself at home in the kitchen. The busy restaurateur spends hours there, often also researching the best kitchen equipment for his pan-India, award-winning restaurants, which include Japonico, Latango, Vietnom, the more recent Nadoo, which will also have a London address this November, and Yyaki, India’s first duck bar that just opened in Gurugram. The kitchen, he says, is where form and functionality get braided through luxury. His personal kitchen at home is luxurious and equipped with the latest technology, while also having an elegant design aesthetic. “It is the place where

Abhilasha Ojha

Abhilasha Ojha

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST

In this article :

LUXURY Home interiors Indulgence kitchen