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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle

Cover Story

Business Standard

Art of scarcity: Why rarity remains the ultimate luxury currency

Rarity is the ultimate currency, finds Anushka Bhardwaj as she explores the economics of exclusivity

Your signature, on wheels

Business Standard

The 'few-offs' keeping coachbuilding alive

11 min read

Materials may have changed, but the new 'few-offs' are proof that the age of the coachbuilder never really ended

Read the latest issues of Indulgence, Business Standard’s quarterly luxury and lifestyle magazine that showcases the finest of premium living, culture, and design.

Business Standard

27 May 2026

Business Standard

27 Feb 2026

Business Standard

28 Nov 2025

Business Standard

29 Aug 2025

Business Standard

30 May 2025

Business Standard

11 Feb 2025

It takes time to create time

Business Standard

A date with Swiss horologists Shona Taine & Laurent Ferrier on art of time

Two celebrated watchmakers let Georgie Koithara into their world of haute horology

Featured Stories

Business Standard

Artistry in residence: Liveable home decor steeped in nostalgia, creativity

Business Standard

Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs

Business Standard

Eight watches worth the wait that represent watchmaking excellence

From painstaking hand-finishing to extreme complications, Georgie Koithara checks out some of the most technically ambitious creations from this year's Watches and Wonders Geneva

Business Standard

Dazzle your moment: A bouquet of exquisite jewellery with unmatched charm

Business Standard

Dubai on the edge: Indian HNIs don't loosen grip on trophy assets

Indulgence Gallery

Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

Asmita Aggarwal

Asmita Aggarwal

7 min read

Every outfit they create is unique, but what are their own personal favourites? Asmita Aggarwal asks 15 designers

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Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

Business Standard
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Business Standard

What defines a unique piece of jewellery?

1st Jun 2026
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