Cover Story

Rarity is the ultimate currency, finds Anushka Bhardwaj as she explores the economics of exclusivity
Materials may have changed, but the new 'few-offs' are proof that the age of the coachbuilder never really ended
Read the latest issues of Indulgence, Business Standard’s quarterly luxury and lifestyle magazine that showcases the finest of premium living, culture, and design.
27 May 2026
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11 Feb 2025
Two celebrated watchmakers let Georgie Koithara into their world of haute horology
Artistry in residence: Liveable home decor steeped in nostalgia, creativity
Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs
From painstaking hand-finishing to extreme complications, Georgie Koithara checks out some of the most technically ambitious creations from this year's Watches and Wonders Geneva
Dazzle your moment: A bouquet of exquisite jewellery with unmatched charm
Dubai on the edge: Indian HNIs don't loosen grip on trophy assets
Every outfit they create is unique, but what are their own personal favourites? Asmita Aggarwal asks 15 designers
What defines a unique piece of jewellery?