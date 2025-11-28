Scent-sational road: Engineering excellence meets master perfumers

Take a whiff of Bentley for Men Intense EDP, and notes of rum, incense, leather, and patchouli hit you like a storm. For fragheads — perfume collectors and enthusiasts — here’s a perfume that scores over far more expensive designer fragrances. Launched in 2013, it is, however, not easy to wear. The rum note dominates, and the perfume is dense and dark, suited for, one could say, winter nights.

Created for Bentley by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson, this EDP is considered a classic. The scent of a rich, distinguished man standing near a Bentley in Monaco is how Nikhil Sharan,