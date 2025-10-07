Dragon talks

G okhale's experience as an Indian Foreign Service officer, who served in Hong Kong, Taipei and Beijing between 1982 and 2017, helps to provide critical insights for his analysis: China’s strategy in 1949 (after the Communist Party took over) consisted of three key elements that set the template for all future negotiations. First, it aimed to secure India’s official recognition of the People’s Republic of China. Second, it worked to ensure that India did not join the "counter-China camp" led by the United States. Third, China sought to leverage India’s then-international influence to expand its own diplomatic space. The excerpts below