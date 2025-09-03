A writer-doctor on the frontlines of the Kargil war

The Kargil War Surgeon's Testimony, written by Arup Ratan Basu, is an account of survival, sacrifice, and the human cost of conflict, as seen from the frontlines of the conflict in 1999
A photograph of the book written by Arup Ratan Basu
Fresh out of surgical training from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, a year earlier, Basu found himself posted to a remote field hospital in the absence of basic infrastructure. What seemed like a career dead-end soon turned into the most defining chapter of his life. By May 1999, he was sent to Kargil, the sole surgeon at a forward field hospital amid a brutal war. Over a relentless two-month period, from May 19 to July 24, he performed almost 250 life-saving surgeries on Indian soldiers and even an enemy soldier. In his book, Basu not only talks about the
