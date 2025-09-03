A writer-doctor on the frontlines of the Kargil war

Fresh out of surgical training from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, a year earlier, Basu found himself posted to a remote field hospital in the absence of basic infrastructure. What seemed like a career dead-end soon turned into the most defining chapter of his life. By May 1999, he was sent to Kargil, the sole surgeon at a forward field hospital amid a brutal war. Over a relentless two-month period, from May 19 to July 24, he performed almost 250 life-saving surgeries on Indian soldiers and even an enemy soldier. In his book, Basu not only talks about the