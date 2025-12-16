Wings of Valour pays tribute to the Indian Air Force's bravehearts

W ings Of Valour: True stories of the Indian Air Force's daring operations by Swapnil Pandey; published by HarperCollins India. The book has 368 pages and costs ₹ 399. In the Wings of Valour, a new book documenting the Indian Air Force’s daring operations and acts of bravery, Swapnil Pandey delivers a soaring tribute that transcends typical military history. Published by HarperCollins India, the book offers a detailed view of the courage that defines our skies, from the dogfights of the Kargil conflict to the life-saving manoeuvres of Operation Kaveri in Sudan. The book excerpt below, republished with permission from HarperCollins India, tells the story of the late Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala of the Garud Special Forces, who died in combat during a counter-terrorist operation and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry honour. Read here:

THE BLEAK NOVEMBER weather had blanketed the Kashmir Valley in a relentless chill. It was the harsh onset of winter, the cold as biting as the conflict that raged within its borders. The wind howled through the mountains, carrying with it a dampness that seeped into the bones, freezing everything in its path. Despite it being around 1500 hours, visibility was near zero, with a steady drizzle reducing the world to a blurry grey haze. The ground beneath the soldiers' boots was a treacherous mix of mud and wet leaves, making each step a battle against the elements. Through this unforgiving weather, a team of Garud Special Forces moved silently, their forms barely visible against the bleak terrain. Their breaths rose in misty clouds, each movement deliberate and cautious. The daylight was obscured by heavy clouds, casting an eerie gloom over the landscape. The wet ground squelched softly beneath their boots, the only sound in the oppressive silence of the afternoon.

They were on a mission that demanded absolute precision. The cold was unbearable, but the soldiers pushed through, focused on the task at hand. The bad weather was both their ally and enemy: It masked their approach but also made it harder to see, to move, to breathe. Also Read Cult building in black and white: How chess became one man's redemption Still, each soldier took up their position with practiced ease, moving with the precision of a well-rehearsed dance, taking advantage of every shadow, nook and cranny that offered even the slightest cover. The Garuds, paired off, spread out around the target house, forming a closely laid cordon. Behind the house lay a kaccha nallah - a crude drainage channel, now choked with a treacherous mix of mud and wet debris. This small, makeshift trench was where most of the Garud Special Forces had taken their tactical positions. Despite being the safest cover available, it was an uncomfortable and precarious spot for laying an ambush. The soldiers, seasoned and resolute, endured the harsh conditions, knowing their position was critical to the mission's success.

Among them was a sturdy, rugged soldier-a light machine gun (LMG) specialist in the elite Garud flight. His gear spoke of his role: Heavy, meticulously assembled and designed for intense combat. Clad in the Indian Air Force combat uniform, he wore a tactical vest layered over a bulletproof plate jacket. The vest was equipped with multiple pockets, holding essentials, including a communication set and additional ammunition. A rucksack on his back held extra supplies, making his loadout significantly heavier than that of his fellow soldiers. A helmet protected his head, while a secondary weapon was holstered at his thigh. His powerful frame and thick beard gave him a dangerous, almost fearsome appearance.

In his gloved hands, he gripped an IWI Negev, a formidable Israeli light machine gun capable of laying down sustained fire with deadly precision. Fitted with a 150-round drum, the weapon was both a tool and an extension of the soldier, and he wielded it with the expertise that only years of intense training and countless operations could bring. He was Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala. The drizzle had intensified, but the Garud flight remained in their positions, each soldier a silent sentinel in the bleak afternoon. Visibility was poor, but they had no choice-the terrorists were inside the house, and this was the Garuds' only chance to strike.

Corporal Nirala's position on the edge of the nallah was the most precarious. The ground was slick with mud, and the weight of his gear made every movement a struggle. But he was determined. The memory of his fallen comrades, who were killed by these very terrorists, these very terrorists, burned in his mind. Today, he would avenge them. The LMG's cold metal bit into his gloves and his tactical vest weighed him down, but he bore it all with the ease of someone who had done this countless times before. Bracing himself, he adjusted the Negev. The weapon was ready, and so was he. The mission, executed with unparalleled precision, was wrapped up swiftly. The target was no ordinary group; it was the north Kashmir leadership of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a network of foreign-based terrorists with ties to some of the most infamous attacks in history. Among them was the nephew of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Their elimination was not just a tactical victory but a significant blow to one of the most dangerous terrorist networks operating at that time.