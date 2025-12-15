Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cult building in black and white: How chess became one man's redemption

Cult building in black and white: How chess became one man's redemption

The book deals in detail with one of the most infamous cheating scandals, with its account of the Hans Niemann - Magnus Carlsen face off in 2022, seen from the perspective of Rensch and Chess.com

Devangshu Datta
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

by Danny Rensch
Published by 
Hachette
368  pages  ₹799
  International Master Danny Rensch is a former chess prodigy. As the Chief Chess Officer of the website Chess.com, the 40-year-old is among the most important individuals in the game. Rensch is also a recovering alcoholic and the survivor of a cult known informally as “The Collective”. 
 
Chess.com generates staggering levels of engagement, with over 230 million members, and 20 million games played every day. It hands out over $ one million annually in prize money. This book offers an insider’s perspective on
