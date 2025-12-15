Cult building in black and white: How chess became one man's redemption

Dark Squares: A cult leader, a child prodigy, and the chess revolution by Danny Rensch Published by Hachette 368 pages ₹799 International Master Danny Rensch is a former chess prodigy. As the Chief Chess Officer of the website Chess.com, the 40-year-old is among the most important individuals in the game. Rensch is also a recovering alcoholic and the survivor of a cult known informally as “The Collective”. International Master Danny Rensch is a former chess prodigy. As the Chief Chess Officer of the website Chess.com, the 40-year-old is among the most important individuals in the game. Rensch is also a recovering alcoholic and the survivor of a cult known informally as “The Collective”.

Chess.com generates staggering levels of engagement, with over 230 million members, and 20 million games played every day. It hands out over $ one million annually in prize money. This book offers an insider’s perspective on