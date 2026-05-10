A David-Goliath clash

Only 18% of US airpower committed

The scale of the US build-up is evident when one considers that the conflict with Iran ultimately saw the deployment of two aircraft carriers: 50 per cent of the four vessels then available for deployment, from a fleet of 11. Even so, our calculations, based on data from a US think tank, the Atlantic Council, show that less than a third of the US Navy’s surface fleet was committed. When considered alongside data from the US-based Global Firepower project, which ranks the conventional military strength of over 145 nations, calculations indicate that the US deployments of fighter and attack aircraft amounted to roughly 15 per cent of its available inventory.