R evisiting history Last stand The Battle of Rezang La remains etched in military memory Veenu Sandhu Also Read Pallbearers of the 'liberal order' They sat there, in their trenches, some of them still clutching their guns and grenades. Many among them were frozen in the firing positions the Chinese bullets had caught them in months ago on November 18, 1962. One, Sepoy Dharam Pal Singh Dahiya, a nursing assistant, still held a syringe and a bandage in his hand. The icy Rezang La in eastern Ladakh, where temperatures plunge below minus 30 degrees Celsius, had preserved their bodies in a manner that would tell the story of a battle fought to the last man and the last round. These were the soldiers of 13 Kumaon’s Charlie Company, over 100 of them (almost all were Ahirs from Haryana), led by Major Shaitan Singh, who died with them and was later awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

The Battle of Rezang La is etched in India’s military history as one of the greatest last stands — a story of remarkable courage in a war that went China’s way, with India paying a bitter price for its poor preparedness and shortsightedness. Though on the ground, the Sino-Indian war erupted on October 20, 1962, tensions had started simmering in 1959 with the Tibetan uprising of March 10. As the current Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) fled Lhasa for India, which gave him asylum upon his arrival on March 31, the Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai (“Indians and Chinese are brothers”) sentiment between the neighbours rapidly evaporated.

The unresolved Himalayan boundary issue further strained relations. India recognised the colonial-era McMohan Line. China rejected it and built a strategic road linking Xinjiang and Tibet through Aksai Chin, the high-altitude largely uninhabited cold desert that India claims as its territory. India’s Forward Policy, adopted in 1961, under which Indian forces were directed to establish outposts along disputed areas to assert territorial rights, was also seen by China as a direct provocation. A series of skirmishes after China resumed patrolling in the forward areas escalated into a full-blown war. China timed it with the Cuban Missile Crisis, which had the United States and Russia too occupied to turn their attention to a war in Asia.

The war lasted one month and one day. Waged from Aksai Chin in the western sector to the North-East Frontier Agency (now Arunachal Pradesh), it permanently altered relations between India and China. On India’s part, it was a strategic miscalculation. The forces were outnumbered and overwhelmed by the coordinated Chinese attack. Besides the locational advantage the Chinese enjoyed across the Himalayan region, they were better equipped for high-altitude warfare, both in weapons and winter clothing. On November 21, having made its point after a decisive victory, China declared a unilateral ceasefire and pulled back to what is now recognised as the Line of Actual Control.