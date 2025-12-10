How India must prepare to fight the next war with China

C hina is a revisionist state. Having aggregated immense power, its military might is translating into coercive influence. It now feels that the time is ripe to assert its territorial claims along the borders with India. From a geopolitical context, while the regional rivalry is not any less significant, the territorial rivalry is far more important at the moment. Each of the border infractions of 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2020 illustrate that unless the borders are demarcated, the likelihood of these spiralling into a conflict remains. So, India needs to remain prepared to meet a range of contingencies, including a