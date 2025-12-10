Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Insights / How India must prepare to fight the next war with China

How India must prepare to fight the next war with China

The need of the hour is to strengthen military capability and logistic readiness, and streamline defence budgeting

15 min read | Updated On : Dec 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Share
Lt Gen Harinder SinghLt Gen Harinder Singh
Indian and Chinese soldiers marching along the India-China border in Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh, in 2019 (Photo: PTI)

Indian and Chinese soldiers marching along the India-China border in Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh, in 2019 (Photo: PTI)

China is a revisionist state. Having aggregated immense power, its military might is translating into coercive influence. It now feels that the time is ripe to assert its territorial claims along the borders with India. From a geopolitical context, while the regional rivalry is not any less significant, the territorial rivalry is far more important at the moment. Each of the border infractions of 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2020 illustrate that unless the borders are demarcated, the likelihood of these spiralling into a conflict remains. So, India needs to remain prepared to meet a range of contingencies, including a

Written By

Lt Gen Harinder Singh

Lt Gen Harinder SinghLt Gen Harinder Singh (Retd) is a former corps commander

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

In this article :

Defence budget India's border provocations
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon