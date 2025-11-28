Will seek 2x usual growth in FY27 military modernisation budget: Def Secy

India’s outlay for procuring new equipment and weapon platforms for the armed forces in next year’s Budget is likely to increase, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh saying on Friday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will seek a 20 per cent rise in the defence modernisation component for the coming financial year—double the usual 10 per cent increase seen in previous years.

Speaking at FICCI’s 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in the capital, Singh said, “We have been comfortably getting a 10 per cent increase in our modernisation or capex Budget every year. Next year, we will