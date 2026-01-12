Army launches search operations after drone sightings near LoC in J&K
The drones were sighted in several forward areas in Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts.
Multiple drone intrusions were sighted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to open fire and launch ground search operations, officials said.
These drones were sighted on Sunday evening in several forward areas in Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts.
The flying objects were observed approaching from the Pakistan side, hovering over the Indian territory for a few minutes before returning across the LoC, officials said.
Security forces have launched a ground search operation to assess any potential threat and check for the possible dropping of arms, ammunition or other material.
Troops observed drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village in Nowshera sector, around 6:35 pm and engaged with machine guns. A video from the encounter showed tracer rounds illuminating the night sky as army personnel fired at one of the drones.
A drone was also spotted at Khabbar village in Teryath, Rajouri district, at 6:35 pm. The flying object with a blinking light came from Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh, officials said.
A similar incident was reported along the LoC in Poonch district at around 6.25 pm, where a drone-like object was seen moving from Tain towards Topa in the Mankote sector.
Another incident was reported over Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district around 7.15 pm, where a drone with blinking lights was spotted hovering for a few minutes, officials said.
The drone intrusions came months after last year’s Operation Sindoor, during which both sides witnessed heavy use of drones and aerial threats, after which such incidents had significantly declined. These fresh attempts indicate an attempt to test security responses along the LoC.
These attempts have risen especially during winter conditions due to reduced visibility and harsher terrain.
Last week on Friday, security forces recovered an arms consignment in Paloora village of Ghagwal near Samba district, allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan, officials said. The recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition and a grenade.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 1:10 PM IST
