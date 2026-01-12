Army launches search operations after drone sightings near LoC in J&K

M ultiple drone intrusions were sighted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to open fire and launch ground search operations, officials said.

These drones were sighted on Sunday evening in several forward areas in Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The flying objects were observed approaching from the Pakistan side, hovering over the Indian territory for a few minutes before returning across the LoC, officials said.

Security forces have launched a ground search operation to assess any potential threat and check for the possible dropping of arms, ammunition or other material.

Troops observed drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village in Nowshera sector, around 6:35 pm and engaged with machine guns. A video from the encounter showed tracer rounds illuminating the night sky as army personnel fired at one of the drones.