Home / Companies / News / L&T bags order from Indian Army to upgrade Pinaka rocket launchers

L&T bags order from Indian Army to upgrade Pinaka rocket launchers

The company said the partnership is meant to support frontline artillery systems that are already in service with the Army

pinaka rocket launcher

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka system is India's indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL). Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday received a supply order from the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), the company said in an exchange filing. The order includes overhaul, upgrade and long-term maintenance of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems.
 
The company said the partnership is meant to support frontline artillery systems that are already in service with the Army.
 
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

What the L&T Indian Army deal includes

The programme will focus on replacing outdated parts, upgrading key sub-systems and providing long-term technical support to Army Base Workshops. The aim of the deal is to keep the Pinaka systems operational and modern for the years to come.
 
 
Under the arrangement, the 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) of the Corps of EME will carry out the overhaul and upgrade of critical electronic systems. The Army workshop will use its technical expertise for the work.

L&T, as the original equipment manufacturer, will supply critical spare parts and support the modernisation of key sub-systems. This will move the maintenance process from routine repairs to a planned, lifecycle-based system.
 
In the first phase, L&T and 510 ABWs will jointly carry out a pilot overhaul of a Pinaka launcher and a Battery Command Post. Once the pilot is completed successfully, the remaining systems will be upgraded by 510 ABW, with continued support from L&T.

What is the Pinaka system?

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka system is India's indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL). Named after Lord Shiva's bow, it is known for rapid, high-volume fire against area targets, with variants offering ranges up to 120 km and advanced guidance for precision strikes.

Why the deal matters

The partnership strengthens the public-private partnership model in defence maintenance. It is expected to become a blueprint for similar upgrades and lifecycle management programmes across other defence platforms.
 
L&T said the partnership is a significant step for product lifecycle support of Made-in-India artillery systems. The company has been a long-time partner of the DRDO and the Indian Army in developing and supplying the Pinaka artillery system. The company said this new partnership marks a major shift in how defence systems are maintained, with closer cooperation between the Army and Indian industry.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

