DRDO revamp on cards for faster tech delivery, says Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh spoke about India’s defence reforms, indigenous technology, startup support, and critical mineral strategy at the launch of the Blueprint magazine in New Delhi. Edited excerpts from his interaction with A K Bhattacharya of Business Standard: How far has India progressed in achieving self-reliance in defence production? India’s defence sector has made significant strides in indigenisation, but the journey is ongoing. Across key domains such as artillery, armoured systems, long-range missiles, and multi-barrel rocket launchers, domestic production has reached advanced levels. True indigenisation would essentially mean that the entire design and intellectual property rights rest within the
First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:55 PM IST