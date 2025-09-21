DRDO revamp on cards for faster tech delivery, says Defence Secretary

A K Bhattacharya is a senior economic journalist with over four decades of experience. He is Business Standard's editorial director and a writer of a long-running column - Raisina Hill. He had set the bar for business reporting as the chief of bureau at the Economic Times in the early 1990s, when economic reforms raged. He had a ringside view to many other disruptions, creative and otherwise, during his four decades in journalism, a journey that started when he switched careers after a year of teaching.