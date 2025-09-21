Business Standard
DRDO revamp on cards for faster tech delivery, says Defence Secretary

DRDO revamp on cards for faster tech delivery, says Defence Secretary

India's defence sector has made significant strides in indigenisation, but the journey is ongoing, said Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Updated On : Sep 21 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
A K Bhattacharya
Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 would be revised by the end of the year. Photo: Priyanka Parashar.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh spoke about India’s defence reforms, indigenous technology, startup support, and critical mineral strategy at the launch of the Blueprint magazine in New Delhi. Edited excerpts from his interaction with A K Bhattacharya of Business Standard:  How far has India progressed in achieving self-reliance in defence production? India’s defence sector has made significant strides in indigenisation, but the journey is ongoing. Across key domains such as artillery, armoured systems, long-range missiles, and multi-barrel rocket launchers, domestic production has reached advanced levels. True indigenisation would essentially mean that the entire design and intellectual property rights rest within the

A K Bhattacharya

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

In this article :

DRDO Blueprint Defence Magazine External Affairs & Defence Security Q&A
