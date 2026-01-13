India fails to put 'super eye' satellite in orbit: Why the loss matters

I ndia’s first space mission of the year ended in failure on Tuesday after a rocket suffered a “third-stage anomaly”, preventing the earth observation satellite-N1 (EOS-N1) from reaching its intended orbit. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sent the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 at 10.17 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, providing services for 15 “co-passenger” satellites for domestic and international customers. EOS-N1, a “super-eye” satellite codenamed Anvesha, is a hyperspectral imaging satellite developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation for advanced surveillance. Unlike other satellites that capture imagery in only a few broad light bands, hyperspectral satellites collect data in hundreds of narrow spectral bands, giving each pixel a detailed “spectral fingerprint”.

The technology identifies materials and objects based on how they reflect and absorb light, allowing analysts to identify, distinguish and monitor objects based on what they are made of, not just how they look. The satellite would have enabled the detection of camouflage, identification of man-made materials and improved monitoring of terrain changes in sensitive regions. Such capabilities are critical for modern intelligence gathering, where adversaries rely on concealment and deception rather than large visible troop movements. Also Read Second straight stumble for PSLV as rocket veers astray in third stage The failed mission also comes at a time when India is expanding its space-based surveillance architecture, involving a mix of optical, radar and specialised imaging satellites designed to provide consistent coverage and reduced dependence on foreign or commercial imagery.