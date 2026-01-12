ISRO's PSLV rocket launch with 16 satellites on board faces setback

Around 16 satellites were aboard the PSLV-C62, including EOS-N1, also called Anvesha, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ). Anvesha was reportedly a hyperspectral Earth imaging satellite by India for strategic defence purposes as well as for civilian monitoring in agriculture, urban mapping, and environmental assessment.

Interestingly, this was the second consecutive failure of a PSLV mission, following the failure of PSLV-C61 to launch the EOS-09 satellite on May 18, 2025. During the previous launch also, the mission failed due to issues in the third stage. Though the losses this time are yet to be assessed, sources told Business Standard that last year’s failure had cost ISRO around Rs 1,255 crore, including launch costs, in total, with the satellite cost coming to around Rs 850 crore. Notably, Monday’s failure was only the fifth out of a total of 64 launches so far by the PSLV, which is an achievement in itself by global standards.

“The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was as expected. Close to the end of the third stage, we are seeing a little more disturbance in the vehicle roll rates, and subsequently there is a deviation observed in the flight path. We are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest,” said V Narayanan, chairman, ISRO. The launch took place at around 10.18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was targeted as a comeback mission for the launch vehicle.

The 15 other satellites included those by companies such as Dhruva Space, OrbitAid, Don Bosco University, Nepal University Antharkshya Pratishtan, Orbital Paradigm, and AlltoSpace, among others.

“The space industry is known for such successes and failures. I believe that the reason for failure this time is not because of the same issue that we faced last time,” said Lt Gen A K Bhatt (Retd.), director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).