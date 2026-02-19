Indian Navy flaunts indigenous might in fleet review attended by 74 nations

T he Indian Navy hosted the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, transforming the Bay of Bengal into a stage for maritime power projection and showcasing the nation’s indigenous warships and systems.

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the fleet aboard INS Sumedha, a homegrown offshore patrol vessel designated as the Presidential Yacht, adorned with the Ashoka Emblem and flying the President’s Standard at the mast.

Representatives from 74 countries, including Bangladesh and Iran, attended the review, marking India’s third such fleet congregation after Mumbai in 2001 and Visakhapatnam in 2016.

A total of 85 ships, including 19 foreign warships, took part in the event, with 60 Indian Navy vessels forming the core of the parade.