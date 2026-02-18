Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding maritime interests: President Murmu

Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding maritime interests: President Murmu

Murmu addressed the IFR after she sailed to review several Indian and foreign vessels

President Droupadi Murmu witnesses the International Fleet Review 2026, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce.

Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Vizag coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea.

"Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce," Murmu said.

Further, she noted that the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe.

 

Murmu addressed the IFR after she sailed to review several Indian and foreign vessels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy President of India president Visakhapatnam

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

