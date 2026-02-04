Iranian Shahed drone shot down by US F-35 amid escalating Iran-US tensions

A mid rising tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, a US Navy F-35C fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea after it approached the carrier with what officials described as “unclear intent,” Reuters reported.

The incident occurred when the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, was operating about 500 miles off Iran’s southern coast. US officials said the drone was assessed as posing a potential threat to the carrier and its crew.

Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the aircraft acted in self-defence.

“An F-35C fighter jet from USS Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel aboard,” Hawkins said, adding that no personnel were injured and no American equipment was damaged.