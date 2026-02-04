Iranian Shahed drone shot down by US F-35 amid escalating Iran-US tensions
US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a vertical replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) Jan. 17, 2026 (Photo: US Navy / PO2 Jordan Steis (DVIDS))
Amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, a US Navy F-35C fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea after it approached the carrier with what officials described as “unclear intent,” Reuters reported.
The incident occurred when the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, was operating about 500 miles off Iran’s southern coast. US officials said the drone was assessed as posing a potential threat to the carrier and its crew.
Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the aircraft acted in self-defence.
“An F-35C fighter jet from USS Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel aboard,” Hawkins said, adding that no personnel were injured and no American equipment was damaged.
The drone was identified as a Shahed-139, a long-range Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle capable of surveillance and potential attack roles.
The shootdown came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, as Washington remains on alert following Iran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests and ongoing disputes over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Another incident in Strait of Hormuz
Another confrontation unfolded just hours after the drone shootdown on Tuesday. Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast-attack boats and an Iranian drone reportedly harassed a US-flagged and crewed merchant vessel, the M/V Stena Imperative, while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.
“Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker,” Hawkins told Reuters.
US officials said the Iranian boats approached the merchant vessel at high speed and attempted to interfere with its passage. In response, the USS McFaul, a US Navy guided-missile destroyer operating in the area assisted the vessel for safe passage.
“The situation de-escalated after US forces arrived, and the US-flagged tanker is continuing its transit safely,” he said.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive maritime chokepoints in the world, with a significant share of global oil shipments passing through it daily. Incidents involving military and commercial vessels in the area have raised concerns about the risk of miscalculation.
The Pentagon said US forces will continue to operate in the region to protect freedom of navigation and ensure the safety of both military and commercial shipping amid growing instability.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:48 PM IST
