Logistical issues delay delivery of 3 Apache helicopters en route to India

T he delivery of three Apache AH-64E multi-role attack helicopters, en route to India, has been delayed after an

aircraft carrying the choppers made an unexpected return to the US, citing “logistical issues”, according to US-based publication The War Zone.

The An-124 aircraft carrying the helicopters returned to the US after a long wait at East Midlands Airport in the UK earlier this month, the report stated.

The movements tracked by a plane spotter noted the heavy-lift An-124 serial UR-82008 departing from Arizona, after being loaded with three rotorcraft for delivery to the Indian Army.

The An-124 and its Apache cargo flew back to Mesa Airport in Arizona, nearest to the Boeing facility, after remaining on the ground at the UK airport for eight days, The War Zone reported.