Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

Air Marshal Tiwari said if anything the Operation Sindoor has shown, it is that how an "effective operation can be conducted if we are networked correctly and have the correct equipment"

The seminar 'C4I2 & Net-centric Warfare India 2025' is being hosted by defence think-tank Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies and Indian Military Review at Subroto Park (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Operation Sindoor has shown how an effective operation can be conducted, and had it not been for a "good and robust network", the force might not have been as successful as it was in the military action, a top IAF official said on Tuesday.

In his address at a defence seminar, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari also said the country's integrated network system for the military has evolved in the past 20 years or so, and it allows it to have an "air picture" to monitor the entire country for potential adversarial threat.

He spoke of the importance of the networks and how air defence systems like the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force played a key role in Operation Sindoor conducted in May.

 

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Air Force's Dakota DC-3 aircraft successfully lands in Leh on a 2.1-kilometre-long makeshift runway, built in under a month (PHOTO: Ministry of Defence)

President Droupadi Murmu in the rear cockpit during an Indian Air Force Rafale sortie she took on Oct 29 (Photo: IAF)

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Air Marshal Tiwari said if anything the Operation Sindoor has shown, it is that how an "effective operation can be conducted if we are networked correctly and have the correct equipment" to make decisions.

"And, in the background of the operation, I can very well place on record that had it not been for a good and robust network, we would not have been as successful.. maybe successful, but not in a similar efficient manner that we were," he said.

The seminar 'C4I2 & Net-centric Warfare India 2025' is being hosted by defence think-tank Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies and Indian Military Review at Subroto Park here.

Various other speakers also delved into the importance of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence and interoperability (C4I2) and net-centric warfare amid the evolving nature of warfare.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in his address, said Operation Sindoor was a "watershed moment in India's defence history".

He also underlined the importance of indigenous platforms and AI-based tools that played a significant role during the decisive military action by India, which was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Homegrown technology gave us freedom and agility on the battlefield," Air Marshal Dixit said.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

