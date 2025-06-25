Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The private defence sector steps up but structural gaps persist

The private defence sector steps up but structural gaps persist

After a strong showing in Operation Sindoor, companies now need support for comprehensive research and speedy procurement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of Indian light tank, Zorawar, on September 13, 2024
The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of Indian light tank, Zorawar, on September 13, 2024. Photo: PIB

Laxman Kumar Behera
Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack and set a new paradigm of India’s counterterrorism policy, heralded a new era for India’s arms production. Indigenously designed and/or manufactured defence equipment played a direct and visible role in decimating Pakistani targets besides protecting India’s territory from enemy attacks — something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly acknowledged in his monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, on May 25. Significantly, lethal war equipment supplied by the Indian private companies played a noticeable role, with loitering munitions and other types of drones playing havoc in the adversary’s territory
