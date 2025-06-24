Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / News / Time to transform to military theatre commands: Former Indian Army General

Time to transform to military theatre commands: Former Indian Army General

General M M Naravane (retired) emphasises the importance of military theatres in India.

The biennial Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise (AMPHEX) 2023 conducted in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, from January 17 to 22 , 2023. AMPHEX is aimed at joint training of elements of all three services. Photo: PIB

M M Naravane
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The post of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was formally created in December 2019, with the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the first CDS. The necessity of a CDS had been first mooted as a recommendation of the Kargil Review Committee led by K Subrahmanyam after the 1999 Kargil War to address the issue of the lack of jointness among the three Services. Subsequently, in 2001, a Group of Ministers report reiterated the need for a CDS to ensure better coordination and integration among the armed forces. However, this major reform was kept in abeyance by successive governments
