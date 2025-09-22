UNSC holds emergency meet after Russian MiG-31 violates Estonian airspace

The UN Security Council is conducting an emergency meeting on Monday to deliberate on Russia encroaching Estonia’s airspace, reported CNN, while quoting Estonian and UN officials. Estonia called for an emergency meeting after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets trespassed its airspace over the Gulf of Finland without formal request last week. The planes stayed for 12 minutes in the Estonian airspace before NATO scrambled fighter jets to intercept them, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry and an alliance spokesperson. The Security Council is slated to act on the “blatant, reckless, and flagrant violation of NATO airspace” and Russia’s continuous breach of international law.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna asserted in a post on X on Sunday that Russia’s incursions contradict the values of the security of the UN member states. “When such actions are committed by a permanent member of the Security Council, they must be addressed by that very body,” he added. Also Read Russia, Ukraine trade drone strikes as Zelenskyy gears up for UN talks However, the Russian Defence Ministry outrightly rejected the allegations that their jets encroached on Estonian skies, emphasising the flights were executed in parallel with international guidelines. Here is all you need to know about the Russian MiG-31E Origin of Russian MiG-31 The original MiG-31, regarded by NATO as Foxhound-A, was produced during the Cold War and designated for the Soviet Union to intercept cruise missile attacks initiated by bombers and submarines, according to the War Zone.

The MiG-31E jet is the export version of Russia’s MiG-31 aircraft. Radar and missiles of the aircraft In a bid to combat numerous high and very low threats simultaneously, the MiG-31 became first fighter globally to get a passive electronically scanned array RP-31 Zaslon radar, as reported by the War Zone. The RP-31E phased array radar has a long detection range and simultaneous detection of 10 aerial threats. The airborne radio-electronic equipment permits the MiG-31E aircraft to intercept different aerial threats at multiple altitudes and speeds. The MiG-31E also boasts of R-33E long-range missiles and other “A-A” class weapons.