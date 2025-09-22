Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine trade drone strikes as Zelenskyy gears up for UN talks

Russia, Ukraine trade drone strikes as Zelenskyy gears up for UN talks

Zelenskyy has tried to give momentum to a US-led peace effort, offering a ceasefire and a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Zelenskyy was due to attend the annual high-level gathering at the UN General Assembly, where he planned to recruit support for efforts to stop Russia's invasion. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine swapped accusations of deadly drone strikes on civilian areas of their countries Monday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipated a very intense week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the Security Council was expected to discuss the more than three-year war.

Zelenskyy has tried to give momentum to a US-led peace effort, offering a ceasefire and a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has taken issue with some of the proposals, however, and an end to the bloodshed appears no closer.

Additionally, international concerns have mounted recently that the fighting could spread beyond Ukraine's borders as European countries rebuked Russia for what they said were provocations. The incidents have included Russian drones landing on Polish soil and Russian fighter aircraft entering Estonian airspace.

 

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on social media that Russia was testing NATO's political and military response and aiming to reduce Western support for Ukraine by compelling countries to redirect resources toward the defence of alliance countries.

Calibrating how to respond to Russia was not easy, Rinkevics said Sunday. Russia was doing just enough not to cross a red line, but things could still spiral, he added.

Also Read

Russian Oil

Western oil sanctions fuel Russia's growing shadow fleet, illicit trade

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

Estonia flag

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

United Nations Security Council

UN Security Council votes down effort to halt Iran snapback sanctions

Fighter jet

Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Russia's Defence Ministry denied any Estonian airspace violation by its planes, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday dismissed Estonia and NATO's claims as void, ungrounded and continuing an unbridled policy of inciting tensions and provoking confrontation.

Zelenskyy was due to attend the annual high-level gathering at the UN General Assembly, where he planned to recruit support for efforts to stop Russia's invasion.

The schedule already includes nearly two dozen meetings with leaders from different countries, from all parts of the world, Zelenskyy said on Telegram late Sunday.

Zelenskyy said he also planned to meet with US President Donald Trump, whose drive for a peace deal after taking office in January has yielded no progress.

It is vital that this week we strengthen the world's resolve for robust action for without strength, peace will not prevail, Zelenskyy said.

He said that over the past week, Russia fired more than 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 glide bombs and 50 missiles of various types at Ukraine. More than 132,000 foreign components were found in those weapons from dozens of countries, he said.

Ukraine has campaigned for tighter sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, at least seven Russian aircraft bombarded the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing three people and wounding two others, according to regional administration head Ivan Fedorov.

The attack started around 4:20 am and lasted about 40 minutes, Fedorov said. Residential buildings, shopping malls, a parking lot and critical infrastructure were targeted, he said.

None of the sites had anything to do with military infrastructure, Fedorov said.

The Ukrainian air force said it stopped 132 out of 141 strike and decoy drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

Russia made similar claims. The Moscow-appointed head of Ukraine's Russia-occupied Crimea peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said three people were killed and 16 others were wounded late Sunday by Ukrainian drones that struck the popular vacation resort of Foros.

The Russian Defence Ministry said there are no military facilities there.

In Russia's Belgorod border region, three people were killed and another 10 were wounded by Ukrainian drone attacks on Sunday, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The Defence Ministry said 114 Ukrainian drones were downed early Monday over several Russian regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

How China's 500kW antenna is giving it a clear lead in the mineral race

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fully exits BYD after 17-yr investment

gaza

Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

United Nations Security Council

World leaders convene at UNGA amid global crises and mounting challenges

Protesters march towards the police officers after destroying the blockade during a protest denouncing what they call corruption linked to flood control projects, in Manila, Philippines | REUTERS

Philippine police arrest 49 amid violent clashes at anti-corruption protest

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Zelenskyy United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon