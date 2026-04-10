Maximalist goals

Transcript

L ina Khatib, associate fellow, Middle East and North Africa programme, Chatham House, tells Satarupa Bhattacharjya in a multimedia interview that the United States (US) and Israel wanted to demonstrate military superiority early to set the stage for what they are trying to achieve in the war with Iran — changing the geopolitical landscape of the region. Edited excerpts: What you make of the present situation in West Asia? It’s a historic time in the region and the world. For me, the transformation did not begin with the US’ strike on Iran on February 28. The transformation goes all the way back