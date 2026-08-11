Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / IPO / Ardee Industries IPO: Strong listing likely as GMP stands at 28%

Ardee Industries IPO: Strong listing likely as GMP stands at 28%

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today: Ardee Industries shares currently trade at ₹68 apiece in the unlisted market, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹15 or nearly 28 per cent over the issue price of ₹53.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today

Ardee Industries IPO: Strong listing likely as GMP stands at 28%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ardee Industries IPO GMP today: Ardee Industries shares are set to debut on the bourses on Wednesday (August 12) at 10 AM. The latest grey market trends indicate that Ardee Industries IPO investors could see a strong listing gain.
 
As of 2 PM today, Ardee Industries shares were trading at ₹68 apiece in the unlisted market, implying a premium of ₹15 or nearly 28 per cent over the issue price of ₹53.
 
The ₹426 crore IPO of Ardee Industries had received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 133.66 times. The company received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.
 
 
The non-institutional investors subscribed their category 255.24 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 197.77 times, and the retail quota was subscribed 45.71 times.
 
The IPO of Ardee Industries, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.99 crore shares by promoters.

Also Read

Molbio Diagnostics IPO fully subscribed on day 2; NIIs lead with 3x bids

Molbio Diagnostics IPO fully subscribed on day 2; NIIs lead with 3x bids

OFS forms 61% of ₹2.3trn IPO proceeds in 1.5 yrs; why're promoters selling?

OFS forms 61% of ₹2.3trn IPO proceeds in 1.5 yrs; why're promoters selling?

Dhoot Transmission or Molbio: Which IPO should investors invest in?

Dhoot Transmission or Molbio: Which IPO should investors subscribe to?

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

IPO boom meets investor caution as FY26 signals more mature market: Report

Leap India vs Technocraft IPO: Which issue should investors subscribe?

Leap India vs Technocraft IPO: Which issue should investors subscribe?

 
The price band for the IPO was fixed at ₹50-53 per equity share, valuing the company at ₹1,671 crore. 
 
Ardee Industries IPO: Listing day strategy   At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 19.7x P/E Post IPO (Pre – IPO 15.96X), which appears reasonable given the company’s established position in India’s recycled lead industry, said Mahesh M Ojha, vice president, research & business development, Kantilal Chagganlal Securities.
 
Ardee Industries is among the top six organised recycled lead producers in India, with an estimated ~2 per cent market share, providing a relatively strong platform for growth in a market supported by increasing battery consumption, recycling requirements and the transition towards a circular economy.
 
Mahesh noted that the fresh issue proceeds are expected to strengthen the balance sheet, with a portion of the proceeds being utilised to reduce debt. This should improve the company’s net worth and further lower its Debt-to-Equity ratio, providing greater financial flexibility for future growth and capacity expansion.
 
"Investors primarily targeting listing gains may consider booking profits on listing, subject to market conditions. We estimate a potential 20–25 per cent listing gain," he said.
 
However, he said that long-term investors may hold the stock, given the company’s positioning in the organised recycled lead market, improving balance sheet and potential growth opportunities in the circular economy. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Table Space files DRHP with Sebi for ₹800 crore fresh issue, OFS

Erode-based paneer to ice-cream maker Milky Mist is poised to tap into the public markets for an initial public offering (IPO) to fuel its expansion plans, a senior company executive said.

Milky Mist Dairy Food raises ₹465 cr from 19 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Milky Mist IPO review

Milky Mist IPO: Brokerages recommend 'Subscribe' on strong growth prospects

Molbio Diagnostics IPO

Molbio Diagnostics IPO: GMP at 16%; should you apply as offer opens today?

technocraft ventures

Technocraft Ventures IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; gets 2.5x subscription

Topics : IPO Tracker IPO activity IPO India IPO GMP IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:45 PM IST