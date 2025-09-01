A new feat in secure communications

India recently marked a milestone in its scientific journey with the successful demonstration of quantum entanglement-based secure communication over a 1-kilometre free-space link. The experiment was achieved through a collaboration among the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), industry and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D). The project, which seeks to open avenues for secure real-time communication in defence, banking and telecommunications, was established on the IIT campus in 2023, with an expected completion date by the end of the year. “The project was started with the aim of creating an entanglement-assisted quantum key distribution (QKD) system for a