A rocket with missile precision
The LRGR-120 has an increased range of about 120 kilometres (km) from the previous 40-50 km along with guided accuracy
Pinaka long-range guided rocket. Photo: Ministry of Defence(LRGR-120)
The old variant was originally designed as an indigenous alternative to the Soviet-origin Grad and Smerch rocket systems, providing battlefield fire support for the Indian Army. The unguided rockets were intended to blanket enemy troop concentrations, logistics zones and forward positions over wide areas. Despite being highly effective for area suppression, it lacks the pinpoint accuracy required for modern high-precision battlefield engagements.
The long-range guided rocket was designed to counter that limitation by integrating advanced guidance and navigation systems, reducing its circular error probability — the radius of a circle centered on a target — to approximately 15 metres, increasing the precision in a strike.
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The system is mounted on a Tatra 8x8 high-mobility platform and deployed with specialised artillery regiments of the Indian Army. It was manufactured through collaboration between the DRDO labs and several defence industry partners.
The guided rocket is believed to feature a high explosive payload of around 250 kilograms, which can strike fortified bunkers, logistics depots, command posts, bridges and moving armoured columns with greater lethality. Its ability to engage medium-range battlefield targets makes it cost-effective compared to missiles, which are generally reserved for higher-value long-range strategic strikes.
Major General Rajan Kochhar (retired) said that the LRGR-120 significantly enhances India’s ability to strike targets deep across contested borders while remaining within its own territory, especially along the Line of Control and northern high-altitude sectors.
“We can hit command centres, logistic centres and other important targets without using missiles as these fall within the range of 120 km guided version,” he said, comparing it with foreign systems such as the US’ high mobility artillery rocket system or HIMARS, Russia’s Smerch, and Pakistan’s Fateh series heavy artillery rocket systems.
Kochhar said that the new Pinaka has come with the advanced guidance system and its in-flight manoeuvrability improves the precision to strike moving targets, especially against tanks. “A commander has the flexibility to select a system as per his requirements in terms of range, precision, manoeuvrability and hit probability,” he added.
Written By
Martand Mishra
First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:39 AM IST
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