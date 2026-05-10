A rocket with missile precision

To overcome the lack of strike accuracy in its earlier version, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested an upgrade of the indigenous Pinaka long-range guided rocket (LRGR-120) in December. The upgraded variant was fired from an in-service Pinaka launcher, highlighting its versatility and the ability to deploy new variants from a common platform. It marked a leap in India’s capability in indigenous rocket artillery from area saturation bombardment to long-range precision strike warfare. The LRGR-120 has an increased range of about 120 kilometres (km) from the previous 40-50 km along with guided accuracy. It has retained the previous version’s ability to fire a salvo of 12 rockets in under a minute.

The old variant was originally designed as an indigenous alternative to the Soviet-origin Grad and Smerch rocket systems, providing battlefield fire support for the Indian Army. The unguided rockets were intended to blanket enemy troop concentrations, logistics zones and forward positions over wide areas. Despite being highly effective for area suppression, it lacks the pinpoint accuracy required for modern high-precision battlefield engagements. The long-range guided rocket was designed to counter that limitation by integrating advanced guidance and navigation systems, reducing its circular error probability — the radius of a circle centered on a target — to approximately 15 metres, increasing the precision in a strike.

Also Read A renewed push for theatre commands The system is mounted on a Tatra 8x8 high-mobility platform and deployed with specialised artillery regiments of the Indian Army. It was manufactured through collaboration between the DRDO labs and several defence industry partners. The guided rocket is believed to feature a high explosive payload of around 250 kilograms, which can strike fortified bunkers, logistics depots, command posts, bridges and moving armoured columns with greater lethality. Its ability to engage medium-range battlefield targets makes it cost-effective compared to missiles, which are generally reserved for higher-value long-range strategic strikes. Major General Rajan Kochhar (retired) said that the LRGR-120 significantly enhances India’s ability to strike targets deep across contested borders while remaining within its own territory, especially along the Line of Control and northern high-altitude sectors.